Multiple award-winning comedian and actress, Emmanuella, has debunked rumours that she’s currently carrying a pregnancy.

Emmanuella has been on top of her game ever since she rose to the spotlight with Mark Angel comedy, but quite recently, she has been missing in action.

Despite her young age of 13, some fans have suggested she is pregnant, after photos of what looked like a bump went viral.

In a latest development, Emmanuella shared a video of herself on Instagram and could be seen being escorted by policemen.

A curious fan was intrigued by her flat stomach and asked where her supposed pregnancy had vanished to.

The talented actress clarified that she has never been pregnant and everything said about her were all mere rumours.