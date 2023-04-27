A viral video compilation of popular child comedian, Emmanuella, and her uncle Mark Angel, has been creating nostalgia and appreciation for her growth in the entertainment industry.

Emmanuella is known as one of the pioneers of content creation and skit making in Nigeria, and the video showcases her journey from her early days as a little girl creating humorous skits like ‘This is not my real Face’, to her current status as a teenager.

The video has been making rounds online, reminding fans of the joy and laughter Emmanuella has brought to their lives over the years.