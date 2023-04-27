The Western North Regional House of Chiefs has congratulated Most Rev. Samuel Nkuah-Boateng on his ordination as the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sefwi Wiawso.

In a speech delivered by its Vice President, Okogyeaman Kwaku Gyamprah III, the Paramount Chief of the Chirano Traditional Council thanked the church for listening to their prayers by choosing a native of Sefwi to be the 2nd ever bishop of the Sefwi Wiawso Catholic Diocese.

Nananom pledged to support the new bishop ordained in all his endeavours and said they will continue to pray for God’s divine protection and direction for him to be God’s instrument of change in diverse ways to reach out to the people of God and help lift the image of the Catholic Church in the Western North Region.

The Most Rev. Samuel Nkuah-Boateng was ordained on Friday, April 21, as the Bishop of the Sefwi Wiawso Catholic Diocese in a colourful ceremony held at the Saint Joseph Senior High School, Sefwi Wiawso Datano.

The event was attended by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Rocky Joojo Obeng, Nananom, and the general public.

