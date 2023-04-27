Popular Kumawood actor and film producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, recently revealed that he has played a significant role in helping local content creators on YouTube to achieve success.

According to him, his close connections in the industry have opened doors for many individuals.

Despite his contributions to the industry, Lil Win has faced conflicts with other actors. In 2021, he had a public feud with veteran actor Kwaku Manu who accused him of ingratitude.

Similarly, he had tense relations with rising Kumawood star Dr Likee, and now, Oboy Siki has accused him of obstructing others’ success.

In a recent interview with Life In Ghana TV, Lil Win acknowledged that many actors gained fame because of him and warned them against being ungrateful.

He claimed that about 90% of the Ghanaian YouTube platform passed through him before becoming viral, including female content creators.

