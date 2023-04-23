A 36-year-old lawyer, identified as Abasiesebanga Ikoiwak, has been arrested along with five others for allegedly killing her 41-year-old husband, Barrister Godwin Ikoiwak.

According to the witness that stood before the High Court, the late Barrister did not know that the boy who has been living with him in his house for years, was his wife’s son.

It was heard that the wife had told him that the child was her younger brother.

Also giving his testimony before the court, the deceased’s friend, also a barrister, stated that Ikoiwak died following a phone conversation they had during which he disclosed that he was having issues with his wife over infidelity.



Anyanwu added that the deceased hinted to him that he reported the matter to his wife’s family who invited him to a meeting in their family compound, but did not return home alive.

His wife has been charged with his murder and facing full trial.

The accused, in her testimony, confessed that she stayed with a Catholic priest as a house help and the priest had impregnated her and they had a child who is now the 19 year-old she brought into the marriage as a houseboy.



The prosecution presented the audio evidence which was played in the open court alluring to that fact.