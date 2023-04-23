Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has fed over 5,000 hawkers at Kasoa to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Madam Koomson, who doubles as the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, took over the streets in Zongo communities and distributed goodies.

She personally gave out food and drinks to hawkers who lined up in their numbers for their fair share.

The MP pledged to be of help to her constituents in relation to vocational employments as well as infrastructural development and security.

She encouraged parents in the Muslim communities to take advantage of Free SHS and educate their children to reduce poverty in the Zongo communities.

In an interview with Adom News, she also entreated muslim youth to take skill training seriously in the absence of white colour jobs after school.

She also appealed to the people of Kasoa to work hard to redeem the image of Kasoa.