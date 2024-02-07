The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has said Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson has called for peace.

According to him, she expressed her willingness to collaborate with the police in apprehending those responsible for assaulting Cape FM journalist, David Kobbina, during her vetting in Cape Coast.

Previously, the MP challenged the GJA to provide evidence of her involvement in the assault.

Hawa Koomson also threatened legal action against Mr. Dwumfour and the Association, urging them to retract the blackout statement or substantiate their claims of her involvement in the journalist’s assault.

However, Mr. Dwumfour in interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said the Awutu Senya East MP has reached out, pledging to cooperate with GIJ to resolve the matter.

“Hawa Koomson has now expressed her desire for reconciliation. She is ready to support the GJA, the police, and other relevant institutions in bringing the culprits to justice” he stated.

Mr. Dwumfour added that, the MP had promised to meet with the Association soon for discussions on the next steps to address the issue.

ALSO READ:

Hawa Koomson’s media blacklist: MFWA backs GJA

Hawa Koomson threatens to sue GJA President