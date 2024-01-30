The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), has backed calls by the Ghana Journalists Association for media houses to blackout the MP for Awutu-Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Persons said to be associated the MP, who is also a Minister of State, are alleged to have assaulted a journalist for no apparent reason but she has denied any association with the alleged perpetrators.

GIBA however says it is dismayed at the recent resurgence in attacks on journalists in the line of their constitutionally mandated duties.

GIBA in a statement recalled that on Thursday, January 4, 2024, during the Central Regional vetting of parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Cape Coast, a journalist with Cape FM (Abura – Cape Coast), David Kobbena, was assaulted by thugs believed to be supporters of Madam Hawa Koomson.

“Again, over the weekend, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, there was another incident of an attack on a journalist, Mohammed Aminu Alariba, a reporter for Citi FM/Citi TV by no less a person than a legislator who should know better, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama and his supporters. This appalling attack also happened during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries that took place in the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region, while he was performing his duty of covering the proceedings. These journalists could have lost their lives but for the timely intervention of their colleagues.

“We at GIBA are especially alarmed because the two latest attacks took place during electioneering activities and may possibly be foreshadowing how journalists and media practitioners could be treated in this election year if immediate actions are not taken to reverse and halt this unfortunate trend.

“Perpetrators are becoming emboldened, because these acts of hooliganism and spate of attacks on journalists go unpunished. The Government and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) need to put their foot down, identify and sanction all perpetrators, without fear or favour, to send out a clear signal to all and any future miscreants that these barbaric acts cannot be countenanced in our beloved country, Ghana.

“Although these incidents have been widely condemned by the GJA, GIBA, PRINPAG and the MFWA, we believe that more serious action needs to be taken by the fraternity to ensure the protection and safety of all our members. We cannot continue to reward perpetrators by not sending strong and clear signals that they will face consequences for their actions. It is in this light that we stand in total solidarity with the GJA’s call to impose a total media blackout on Mavis Hawa Koomson in her capacity as Member of Parliament for the Awutu-Senya East constituency and Minister of State, in charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

“We believe this will send a clear signal that this is not business as usual. GIBA commends the GJA for this bold decision and assures the GJA of its unflinching support,” the statement signed by President of GIBA, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, said.

READ ALSO:

Ongoing educational sector strike: KNUST Basic School closes down

NPP primaries: I am the winner, stop lying – Yendi MP…