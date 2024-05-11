Actress Yvonne Nelson took to social media to share a video she believes mirrors the current state of Ghana’s government.

The video depicts a pilot and co-pilot parachuting out of an aircraft while the passengers watch, seemingly hopeless.

Yvonne subtly juxtaposes this situation with Ghana’s economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Yvonne, who is gearing up to lead a demonstration on May 25 against the government due to intermittent power supplies across the country, Ghana has been on autopilot with no clear path toward development.

