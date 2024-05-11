Ghanaian artiste J.Derobie has embarked on a new chapter after parting ways with Mr Eazi’s Empawa Africa record label.

Having gained initial recognition with a viral freestyle in 2019, J.Derobie made waves with Empawa, but now sets out on his own with the establishment of his own label, Turf Way Records.

Teaming up with Skillions Records and Tieme Music, he expresses gratitude for the past while embracing independence and a new era.

J. Derobie shares his excitement for the future by announcing the release of his EP, “Firm After All,” available on all streaming platforms.

