Former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Charles Ofori Marfo has jabbed Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for his public appeal to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to choose a running mate from the Bono region.

According to him, the chief chose the wrong platform to make such a sensitive appeal.

Prof. Marfo suggested that, Dormaahene could have made his request to the Vice President privately.

“The truth is, not everything that we say is meant for the public domain. Therefore, the Dormaahene had the opportunity, after meeting the Vice President, to privately call and present his request” he stated.

He said Dormaahene’s public appeal “smacks of ethnic politics” and cautioned against the potential consequences of making such statements publicly.

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II charged Dr. Bawumia to select a running mate from the region.

He listed several individuals from the region, including Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and Kwaku Agyemang Manu, highlighting their suitability for the position of running mate.

But Prof. Marfo said what he did clearly smacks of ethnic politics.

“Please, there are lots of people in the other regions, so if your focus goes on just one particular region, only they will vote for you and the rest of us will vote against you” he said in an interview on Oyerepa FM.

