Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for urging Ghanaians not to vote for former President, John Mahama.

In his view, the President must exercise caution in his statements ahead of the December general elections.

“I completely reject the thinking that there is something called the political season and that once you enter that season, leaders can make any statement, whether the statements are foolish, whether the statements violate the national constitution, or whether the statements promote chaos and so on, it is okay” Mr. Pratt said.

He indicated that, Akufo-Addo’s comments about who will succeed him could incite unrest and undermine the democratic process.

“When it comes to determining who takes over from him, that is the preserve of the people of Ghana. So, when he comes and makes statements like, ‘I would not hand over power to so and so,’ it is not only offensive but it amounts to instigating an insurrection,” Mr. Pratt said.

The veteran journalist also said President Akufo-Addo has no power to determine who succeeds him because only Ghanaians can choose their next leader. “What if the people of Ghana disagree with the president and he is only one out of 32 million people? So, if the people disagree with him and vote for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who is he to say ‘I am going to hand over’ or ‘I’m not going to hand over’? It does not lie in his mouth,” he said in an interview on Metro TV.

Mr. Pratt called on the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party, particularly Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to counsel Akufo-Addo against making such statements, as they could negatively impact the party’s campaign.

