The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has revoked the media blackout imposed on the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the MP for Awutu-Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

This was done in consultation with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association and other partners.

This decision was reached during a meeting held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, where the GJA and its media partners reviewed the blacklist on the MPs.

During the meeting, the Yendi MP, alongside Minister designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar rendered unqualified apology to all journalists in the country.

The media blackout on the Yendi MP was initially imposed on February 6, 2024, following an attack on Mohammed Alabira, a reporter for Accra-based Citi FM, during the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, urged all journalists and media outlets to adhere to the decision accordingly.

