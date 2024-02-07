The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, has alleged that, Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has threatened him.

According to him, he woke up to a text message from Mr. Mahama on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, which he interpreted as a personal threat.

“I woke up to Farouk Mahama’s message around five in the morning. He sent me a message, ‘good morning, my lawyers are working on suing the journalist and all involved for defamation. Rest my case. The name of the game is evidence, not just allegations,” the President said.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

This allegation comes after the journalist accused the Yendi MP of physically assault during a commotion at the recently held New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in Yendi.

To Mr. Dwumfuor, the message was a personal threat and vowed to address it accordingly.

“We want to let him know that as journalists, we don’t dwell on assumptions and suspicions. We only base on facts and evidence, and I see this as a personal threat. Because if you want to go to court, go to court” the GJA President stated.

He, therefore, called on Mr. Mahama to report himself to the police before rendering any apology to the Association for his conduct.

Mr. Dwumfuor reiterated the GJA’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of journalists across the country, stressing their determination to combat any form of aggression towards journalists.

READ MORE :

I am ready for you, sue me – Journalist tells Farouk Mahama

Farouk Mahama to sue reporter over assault allegations

GJA blacklist Yendi MP for assault on journalist