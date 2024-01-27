Adomonline.com has sighted several boxes of 32-inch television sets branded with the photo of Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Mahama.

It is unclear why the son of late former Vice President, Aliu Mahama branded the appliances.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest the TVs are for distribution to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates as the party elects parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting MPs today.

But Farouk Mahama is yet to make comments on the video which has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below: