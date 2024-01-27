Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has confidently said he will retain the seat in a landslide victory.

The Majority Chief Whip has predicted over 80 percent of the total votes as New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates go to the polls today, January 27.

The MP who is seeking a fourth term is in a fierce contest with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw.

Addressing journalists after voting, he declared, “I am winning, I told you before, I predicted 80 percent; it may be more.”

The MP also commended the electoral process, stating it has been smooth and impressive so far.

“If you look at the turnout, it is impressive. I didn’t have any difficulty. Even though they wanted to give me some courtesy, I resisted it because I wanted to go through the queue and the process. I think it has been smooth, no hitches so far,” he said.

