A delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been arrested in the Ayawaso Central constituency of the Greater Accra region for taking a photograph of his ballot sheet.

Adom News‘ Shine Acquah reported that, the delegate has been taken into police custody, pending further action.

The act entirely breaches the directive for delegates not to enter the voting booths with their mobile phones or take photos.

The process has generally been peaceful and smooth since voting commenced at 7:00 am.

The election is a keen contest between incumbent Member of Parliament, Henry Quartey and immediate past Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer, Moses Abor.

The voting process is expected to end at 2:p.m.

