General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong has outlined security measures for the upcoming party parliamentary primaries on Saturday January 27, 2024.

He warned delegates to be cautious and adhere strictly to the rules of the elections or face prosecution by the police.

“Security will be tight at voting centers and if you don’t adhere to security measures, you will be arrested. We want peace in the party so we have handed everything to the Police” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The General Secretary also explained the measures the party has put in place to ensure a free and fair election.

“The EC or police shouldn’t rush to put the election in a confined space be church, mosque or classroom. We will find tents even if it’s raining. We want the elections to be clear and fair. Not many people will be allowed to vote together at the same time,” he said.

The NPP will on Saturday, January 27 elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies it has sitting MPs.

Over 300 aspirants have been cleared to contest the election with about 30 sitting MPs going unopposed.