Former diaspora Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hanson Dartey says he defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because the NPP has lost its values.

According to him, the NPP strayed from the values and ideologies that were present in the mission of the party.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, on April 23, Mr Dartey stated that his disagreement with certain foreign ideologies present within the NPP was a significant factor in his decision to leave the party and join the NDC.

“These foreign ideologies, I don’t buy it so this made me take such a decision. The main idea of NPP is to fight against corruption, but currently, the foreign one is to promote corruption under Nana Akufo-Addo government,” he said.

Mr Dartey stated that the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption has not been meaningful, adding there has not been any impact.

“It’s like a scam. We are just wasting money on those institutions. Fighting against corruption has become obviously clear that it’s now a sin or it’s not anything,” he noted.

Mr. Dartey said that before President Akufo-Addo became Head of State, he promised to fight corruption and many Ghanaians believed him.

However, he pointed out that there are a lot of corrupt practices going on under his leadership.

“You will bear witness to it. You are in Ghana. You know how Ghana is moving now. Even currently, if you send goods through the port, there are a lot of taxes like the Covid-19 tax. How many COVID cases did Ghana report? And even the whole world, which country is still talking about COVID?”

“Why is Ghana still paying COVID-19 taxes at the port? Light bills and other issues. So, in fact, if you look at President Akufo-Addo when he took office, the way he talked about Ghana beyond aid and preached, now he is no longer saying that and there is disunity in the party now,” he said.

