Radio presenter and musician, Andy Dosty has opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his sister due to medical negligence.

Recounting the tragic events, Andy Dosty said his sister was admitted to a medical facility (name withheld), where he personally requested a special ward for her.

However, during her stay, a male nurse refused to give her a vital medication insisting that, his shift was over.

Despite pleas for immediate action, the nurse remained adamant about leaving at the end of his shift.

When all means of negotiation failed, Andy Dosty disclosed that he had to confront the nurse and even resorted to physically stop him from leaving.

“As I turned to speak to my sister, the guy picked his bag, stepped out and was leaving. I became confrontational and asked him someone is dying, where’s your conscience? I was so angry. Another nurse approached us to intervene and the person alerted him that I am a celebrity before he decided to administer the medication”.

Tragically, Andy Dosty received the devastating news while on air that his sister had passed away.

Despite his overwhelming grief, the Hitz FM presenter said he persevered through the remainder of his show before rushing to view his sister’s body.

His heartbreaking account is to shed light on the critical importance of diligence and compassion in healthcare.

Watch video below: