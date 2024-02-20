Entertainment Avenue is thrilled to present “Accra in Düsseldorf,” a musical extravaganza set to showcase the vibrant talents of Ghana.

Taking place on Saturday, April 13th, at 8:00 PM, this event promises an evening of electrifying performances by some of Ghana’s most acclaimed artists.

With a line-up featuring the likes of Kelvynboy, Amerado Burner, EL, King Paluta, Oseikrom Sikaniic, and DJ Azonto, attendees can expect a captivating display of Ghanaian musical excellence.

The concert, to be held at Am Schönenkamp 1, 40599 Düsseldorf, is a testament to Entertainment Avenue’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and promoting international music.

Tickets for the event are available at two tiers, thus VIP tickets priced at €70 and regular tickets priced at €30.

This concert serves as a platform to recognize and honour the rich talent that Ghana possesses, while providing audiences in Düsseldorf with a taste of the vibrant rhythms and melodies of Ghanaian music.

“We are excited to bring the energy and vibrancy of Accra to Düsseldorf. This concert is a celebration of Ghanaian culture and music, and we can’t wait to share it with our audience” Entertainment Avenue said.

MORE: