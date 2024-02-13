Radio presenter, Andy Dosty recently showered praise on Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, lauding his exceptional songwriting abilities and described him as “our golden child.”

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the host shared his admiration for Kuami Eugene’s talents, highlighting the artiste’s impressive catalogue of unreleased songs.

Dosty revealed that, he had been collaborating with Kuami Eugene on a project, during which he discovered the depth of the artiste’s songwriting prowess.

According to Andy Dosty, the unreleased songs penned by Kuami Eugene surpasses those already in circulation, showcasing his remarkable ability to write captivating melodies and poignant lyrics.

“There is something about Kuami Eugene… he is our golden child, I was working on a project with him and the number of good songs that he has, songs he has written.

“Songs that he has written and not out yet are way better than the ones that are out, and he is so rich when it comes to songwriting, Kuami Eugene’s talent is amazing, no wonder anyone he writes songs for blow up. I think that the songs he has, there is nothing like it. [SIC]” Andy Dosty said.

