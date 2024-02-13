The Ghana Prisons Service has confirmed the escape of a Chinese inmate who was receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The inmate, who was at the Nsawam Prison and was serving a one-year jail term.

He allegedly feigned sickness to the extent that he needed to be taken to the hospital outside the prison walls but he escaped from the hands of the prison officers who escorted him.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Abdul Latif Adamu, said efforts are underway to re-arrest the culprit.

Mr Adamu noted they have gathered some leads to help re-arrest the inmate, adding the incident is currently under investigation.

“We have gotten a lot of leads that are proving to be successful in what we are doing,” he stated.

ALSO READ: