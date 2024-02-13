A 14-year-old girl has become a teenage mother after she was allegedly defiled by a man who has since absconded.

The primary 6 pupil traveled to Bibiani in the Western North Region for a vacation with her grandparents, but was allegedly defiled by one Kwaku Oduro in the company of his two friends in a bush at Jerusalem, a village at Bibiani.

The parents of Kwaku Oduro reportedly pleaded with the victim’s parents to settle the matter domestically with a promise to compensate her with ¢7,000.

The suspect’s parents failed to fulfill their promise.

When the girl was later found to be pregnant, Kwaku Oduro failed to assume responsibility. The teenager who is currently nursing a six-month-old baby, has dropped out of school and is in dire need of basic necessities for herself and the child.

Kwaku Oduro and his family have neither shown any interest in the child nor remorse for the crime committed.

The teenage mother appealed to Nhyira FM’s Obra show to help seek assistance for her upkeep.

