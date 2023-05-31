A 16-year-old girl, whose identity is being withheld, is fighting for her life at Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.

It is alleged that her stepfather, Stephen Essel, impregnated her, and when she confronted him to seek a safe abortion, he responded with violence, inflicting cutlass wounds on her.

The unfortunate incident took place at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The victim, speaking to Adom News, disclosed that her stepfather attempted to give her medication for an unlawful abortion, but she refused and demanded a proper abortion or threatened to inform her mother.

According to the girl, after confronting her stepfather a second time, he became furious and attacked her with a pestle, causing her further harm by inflicting cutlass wounds. The victim is currently receiving medical care and is admitted to the hospital.

The case has been reported to the Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command, and authorities, including District Police Commander DSP Samuel Amfoh, have confirmed the incident.

They are searching for the suspect, the girl’s stepfather, to ensure justice is served.

