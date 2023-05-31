Lil Win, a popular Kumawood actor and comedian, delighted numerous individuals with his impressive dance moves captured in a video at Kejetia Market, which circulated online.

As the talented actor showcased his skills, the renowned Ghanaian dancer, The Official Starter, approached him, encouraging him to join the group of dancers.

With enthusiasm, Lil Win shed his shirt after rising from his seat, captivating the audience with his humorous leg movements that evoked boisterous laughter.

He then energetically waved his shirt in the air while swiftly maneuvering to one corner of the area, prompting an even louder cheer from the crowd.