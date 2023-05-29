Paramount Chief of Elmina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, has explained why he cried at the commissioning of an €85-million Elmina Fishing Port in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

According to him, it was tears of joy to see such a huge project in his town during his tenure as Paramount chief.

Nana Kodwo Conduah VI was trending on social media for crying at the commissioning. Some critics said his action smacked of hypocrisy and double standards.

Others also commended the chief for showing appreciation to government for the project which will empower the teeming unemployed youth in the town.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI said he is not bothered by the criticisms on social media.

Rather, he said it is a dream come true having been promised by successive governments to no avail.

“I know people are mocking me and even tagging me as a member of the NPP (New Patriotic Party) but I don’t care. I’m very happy President Akufo-Addo was able to complete the project on time,” the Elmina chief stated.

With majority of the people in the region engaging in fishing, the Elmina chief was hopeful that the facility would ease the unemployment challenges in the area to improve their livelihoods along the 138 coastlines.

He wished the project would be handled by the private sector but was optimistic those handling it on behalf of government will do a better job.

Nana Conduah expressed gratitude to the government for completing the project on time.