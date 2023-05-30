Ghana football legend, Dogo Moro, has sadly been announced dead on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2022.

Moro was a former Asante Kotoko defender who featured for the senior national team Black Stars.

He was a member of the Kotoko side that won the CAF Champions League in 1979 and also played a huge role in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations glory in 1963 and 1965.

His great contribution has earned the huge honour of being named after one of the popular pitches in his place of birth and Asawasi.

The former footballer will be buried on Tuesday with respect to Islamic customary rights. The burial is scheduled at 2:00pm this afternoon at Dogo Moro Park.