Asante Kotoko’s interim coach, Abdulai Gazale, has criticised the performance of the centre referee, Moro Osman, following their home draw against Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the relegation-threatened side, Karela United in the final game of the matchday 32 games on Monday.

However, after 90 minutes of action, the game ended 1-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Following the results, Gazale expressed his disappointment with the officiating, suggesting that the referee had predetermined intentions to hinder Asante Kotoko’s chances of securing a victory.

“The game was a very tight one, but the officiating was terrible,” Gazale stated in a post-match interview.

According to Gazale, the turning point in the match came when the referee failed to award a penalty to Asante Kotoko.

Gazale firmly believed that his team should have been awarded a clear penalty for a handball incident.

He pointed out the reaction of the crowd as evidence of the apparent injustice.

“Because the referee failed to give us a clear penalty that came in our way, it was a clear handball, you saw the crowd, this is very bad.”

Despite the draw, the result has seen Asante Kotoko climb from the fifth position to the fourth position in the Ghana Premier League standings. The Porcupine Warriors now have 48 points after playing 32 matches.

Kotoko will be hosted by Accra Lions in the matchday 33 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

