The Matchday 32 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Friday at Akoon Park, Medeama SC strengthened their stay at the top with an all-important 2-1 win over King Faisal.

Nasiru Ebla broke the deadlock for the away side in the 11th minute.

In the 20th minute, Nurudeen Abdulai scored to make it 1-1 before recess.

Medeama continued with their impressive form and finally got the winner through Joshua Agyemang in the 67th minute as the home side secured all three points.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, Tamale City stunned FC Samartex by a lone goal.

Mohammed Yahaya’s 11th-minute goal was enough as the home team picked up all three points to keep their chances of survival alive.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park suffered a 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC.

Huzaf Ali scored in the 54th minute as Dreams sealed the three points to improve their stay on the league log.

At the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, Legon Cities compounded the Hearts of Oak woes with a hard-fought win.

Kofi Kordzi’s 45th-minute strike was enough as the Royals secured the important win to keep their chances of Premier League football next season alive.

Elsewhere, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park defeated relegated Kotoku Royals 3-1.

Abednego Tetteh broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute with a fine strike. Collins Kudjoe scored in the 26th minute to make it 1-1.

However, the former Hearts of Oak striker increased the tally for the home side after converting a spot kick in the 33rd minute.

After recess, Prince Kwabena Owusu wrapped up the win with a fine goal in the 52nd minute.

Berekum Chelsa at the Golden City Park suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against Nsoatreman FC.

Samuel Ofori scored a brace for the debutants in the 21st and the 62nd minute as Patrick Asiedu grabbed a consolation for the home side in the 73rd minute.

Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope stunned Accra Lions by a lone goal.

Charles Danso Otu’s goal in the 47th minute was enough for the home side to keep the chances of survival alive.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium defeated Bechem United 2-1.

Hafiz Konkoni broke the deadlock in the 14th minute for the away side.

However, the home side left it late after Mohammed Sadat and Dankwa Stephen Badu scored in the 93rd minute and in the 99th to seal teh win.

On Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko will host relegation-threatened Karela United with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, Bechem United and Gold Stars complete the top four on the pile.

Karela United and King Faisal join relegated Kotoku Royals in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Medeama SC 2-1 King Faisal

Tamale City 1-0 FC Samartex

Aduana Stars 0-1 Dreams FC

Legon Cities 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Gold Stars FC 3-1 Kotoku Royals

Berekum Chelsea 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Great Olympics 1-0 Accra Lions

Real Tamale United 2-1 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko v Karela United (MONDAY)