Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has ruled out his side’s chances of winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title following their defeat against Dreams FC.

In the matchday 32 games, the two-time Premier League champions hosted the ‘Still Beleive’ lads at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Saturday.

A 60th-minute strike from Ali Huzaif was enough to hand Dreams an all-important victory at Dormaa.

The defeat has dented Aduana Stars league title ambitions with four points behind league leaders Medeama Sporting Club.

Speaking after the game, Paa Kwesi Fabin admitted that their chances of clinching the title is over despite having two league matches to play before the end of the season.

“We are out but it’s an obligation to play the next two matches, so we will play and see what happens,” he told StarTimes.

Aduana Stars currently sit second on the league log with 52 points, as they travel to Nsoatreman on Sunday, June 4, before facing Bechem United on June 11, 2023, in their last game.