The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced changes to the schedule for selected Matchday 28 fixtures in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Originally slated to run from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22, the matches will now take place from Friday to Wednesday. This adjustment means there will be no games on Sunday at the various venues.

The decision was made to ensure full support for Dreams FC, who will face Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semifinal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

In light of this, Dreams FC’s league fixture against Real Tamale United has been postponed to a later date.

Karim Zito’s side made history by becoming the first team to hold Zamalek to a goalless draw at home in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup competition during the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.

The upcoming game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.