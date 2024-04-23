Kumawood actress, Akyere Bruwaa has refuted rumours circulating on social media that she had passed away in a car accident.

Expressing her fury towards those responsible for spreading such false information, she questioned their motives and the harm it caused to her reputation.

In a video shared by Express GH TV, Bruwaa prayed for the individual behind the publication to experience similar misfortune and thanked her friends for defending her online.

“Those spreading fake news on social media claiming I have died in a car accident—is it for the sake of attention or what? Why would you wish me death? I am asking God to make sure the person responsible for this suffers such tragedy ten times and see how it will feel like.”

She expressed her gratitude to those who stood by her and vowed to combat such misinformation.

Watch video below

