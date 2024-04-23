One of the aircraft in the fleet of Dana Air is reported to have skidded off the runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The incident, according to the scanty information gathered, had 83 passengers on board when the incident occurred.

Confirming this in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, said there was no casualty as all passengers onboard disembarked safely.

The statement declared: “Dana Air regrets to inform the public of a runway incursion involving one of our aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos. today 23/04/24

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.

“We have also updated the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the incident and the aircraft involved has been grounded by our maintenance team for further investigation.

“We wish to thank the airport authorities, our crew for their very swift response in ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers following the incident and our sincere apologies and appreciation to the passengers on the affected flight for their patience and understanding.”

The airline however reassured all passengers that their safety will always be “our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”