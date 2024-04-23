Former head coach of Okwahu United, Nana Agyemang, has blamed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as being part of the challenges faced by Asante Kotoko.

In the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League unfolds, the Porcupine Warriors find themselves in a difficult position.

Despite their illustrious history, they have struggled, winning only one of their last eight games in the second round of the season and failing to make an impact on the continental stage.

Currently occupying the 10th spot on the league table with 36 points, they are precariously close to the relegation zone, sitting just five points above.

Agyemang, speaking to JoySports, drew a comparison with other big clubs like Manchester United, where the involvement of patrons is less prominent.

He emphasized the need for competent individuals to manage the club effectively, expressing concern over the influence of Otumfuo and the process of selecting management members.

Nana Agyemang

“When you look at Manchester United, a very big club, I don’t know the patron. The patrons of those clubs don’t feature and figure in the same way that Otumfuo does,” Agyemang told Joy Sports.

“We are supposed to be having some competent people sitting around a table being the board managing this club and we can never ever get to that stage.

“The King is one big issue for me, then the management members that he selects is another problem, how they are selected represent another problem because huge lobbying goes on.”

The dissolution of the Board of Directors and the previous management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah prompted Otumfuo to establish an Interim Management Committee (IMC), comprising individuals like Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Akwasi Appiah, Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, to oversee the club’s affairs.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are gearing up for their upcoming fixture against defending champions, Medeama SC, in the Matchday 28 clash at Akoon Park this weekend.

