Head coach of FC Samartex 1996, Nurudeen Amadu, has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to reduce their reliance on foreign players and give more consideration to home grown talents.

Local players in the Ghana Premier League have seen limited opportunities for selection in the senior national team.

Amadu, speaking to Graphic Sports, pointed out the oversight of many talented players in the domestic league by national selectors.

He specifically mentioned Razak Simpson from Nations FC and Alhassan Mankuyeli from RTU as players with the potential to represent the Black Stars.

While acknowledging the national team’s management prerogative in player selection, Amadu expressed disappointment at the limited chances provided to local talents within the Black Stars squad.

He cited Madagascar as an example, where local players have effectively played alongside foreign-based counterparts in the national team.

“The national team handlers know what they are after, and you cannot force them to take a player but what I want to say is that not only our (Samartex) players but they must look at some local players to encourage them because sometimes the foreign ones who come don’t perform well,”Amadu said.

The Black Stars are set to regroup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.