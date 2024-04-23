The Minority in Parliament opposed plans by the government to rename the Ho Technical University after Ghanaian composer, Ephraim Amu.

The caucus has described the move as illegal.

Since it was initially announced in February 2018, the decision has faced criticism from the Traditional Council due to the lack of consultation with key stakeholders.

In an interview, Akatsi North Member of Parliament and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, said the government should have submitted a bill on the proposed renaming.

“It is illegal because if you read the law establishing a university, the name of the university is stated in section one of the law. So no person can just stand up and say I have changed.

“If they bring any name, if they are asking for any name change to any university, it is illegal because Parliament has not approved it. It may be somebody’s suggestion but as far as I know, there is no bill before Parliament to that effect,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

This comes after the chiefs of the Asogli State expressed their displeasure over the decision.

At a press briefing on Monday, the Council expressed disappointment with both the government and the University’s Governing Council for proceeding with the renaming without involving major stakeholders.

