The Chiefs of the Asogli State have adamantly opposed government’s proposal to rename Ho Technical University after Dr. Ephriam Amu.

Since it was initially announced in February 2018, the decision has faced criticism from the Traditional Council due to the lack of consultation with key stakeholders.

In a press briefing held on Monday, April 22, 2024, the Council expressed deep disappointment with both the government and the University’s Governing Council for proceeding with the renaming without involving major stakeholders, including the Asogli State Council, the custodians of the land.

The Asogli State Council labeled the decision as regrettable, poorly conceived, and disrespectful, citing its failure to consider the views of those directly impacted.

Speaking on behalf of the Asogli State Council, Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII, reiterated their opposition to the renaming, stressing its lack of justification and its disregard for the university’s established identity and heritage.

“Our attention has once again been drawn to attempts by authorities of the Ho Technical University and the government to rename the institute to Dr. Ephraim Amu Technical Institute. The Asogli State Council wishes to reaffirm our strong opposition to the government’s decision to rename the university without consulting the chiefs and people of Ho.

“The Asogli State Council views the decision to rename the institution without due consultation as an unfortunate, misplaced, and disrespectful decision,” he said.

