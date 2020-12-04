The Asogli State Council is admonishing Ghanaians to ensure a non-violent 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election come Monday, December 7.

It noted its concern about “the allegations making the rounds about all manner of ploys, mayhem and kamikaze tactics being planned to create confusion on voting day.”

A statement, signed by the President of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, cautioned that these threats of probable violence during election day are inimical to the country’s peace and development.

“As we prepare to go to the polls on December 7, we ask all Ghanaians to keep in mind our important responsibility to contribute our utmost to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. We all need, at this crucial time, to remember our ‘pledge to be faithful and loyal to Ghana, (our) motherland’,” the statement said.

The Asogli State Council is, therefore, calling on the Electoral Commission (EC) and all politicians to ensure professional execution of their respective duties. It specifically asked that the EC makes peace its primary objective during the general election.

In the December 4-dated statement, the Council also advised the nation’s security agencies to carry out their duties without fear of favour.

Togbe Afede IV also reminded all eligible voters to exercise their franchise, as “indifference will destroy our democracy, and create a breeding ground for undesirable outcomes.”

Below is the full statement: