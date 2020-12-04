National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has kicked against the ‘No Face Masks No Vote’ directive by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He argued that since that law is not in the election regulation, it does not debar anyone without a facemask from casting his or her ballot.

As part of ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols on Election Day, December 7, 2020, the EC has urged every voter to wear face mask to the polling station.

Ashanti Regional Director of the EC, Benjamin Bannor-Bio, said potential voters would be turned away if they fail to wear a face mask.

Though the exercise is not to disenfranchise anyone, he said the directive is to ensure public safety.

But the NDC National Chairman on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, vehemently disagreed with the justification by the EC for the directive.

He was certain a voter turned away for not wearing face mask might not return to vote- a situation he argued might affect their chances of winning the elections.

“How can you come out with a regulation you cannot implement? That directive cannot be implemented!” the NDC National Chairman fumed.

The only way the NDC will support the directive, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said, is for the EC to provide face mask at all polling stations.

“Government must resource EC to provide face masks for those who will not have otherwise we won’t support it,” he added.