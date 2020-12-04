The 2020 edition of the annual Golden Movie Awards Africa has been rescheduled from December 5, 2020, to December 19.

According to the governing board and Grand jury this is due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of African Affairs, Wilhelmina Andani Michaels.

However, it indicated all passports bearing the old date for the event remains valid and would be accepted for guests’ entry on December 19.

It further assured sponsors, media partners and donors plans remain unchanged, adding all other information are available on their website www.goldenmovieawards.com.

Read the full statement below: