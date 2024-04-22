Zamalek SC coach, Jose Gomes, expressed his disappointment with his team’s performance against Dreams FC in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash.

The one-time Confederation Cup winners were held to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday afternoon, despite creating numerous chances.

“We missed pace and failed to play our game against Dreams,” said the Portuguese boss. “There were technical errors, and we didn’t perform optimally, but we had enough opportunities to win and decide the match.”

Gomes acknowledged that his team needs to improve their finishing after failing to score in the first leg.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t secure a victory in the first leg of the semifinal,” added Gomes. “Now, we need to focus and perform well in Ghana for the second leg.”

The Portuguese tactician is confident that his team will perform better when they visit Ghana for the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

“Things will be different in the return match, especially with the grass, humidity, and temperature. But I trust the players,” he said. “We expected more from them in the first leg. We had plenty of chances and didn’t score, but we can change that in Ghana, even if it’s just one goal.”

Meanwhile, Dreams FC left the pitch the happier side, but the outcome will be determined in the second leg as they aim to progress beyond the semifinal.

The return leg will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium during the Matchday 28 games this weekend.

