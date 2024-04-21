The matchday 27 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various with intriguing results with a game left to be played on Monday.

The games kicked off Saturday with Legon Cities hosting Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu. After 90 minutes of football, the host recorded a 2-0 win over the Phobians with Albert Yeboah scoring a brace in the second half.

At the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, Karela United were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Accra Lions. Mohammed Asigre Sulemana broke the deadlock for the home side in the 75th but Bernard Kesse equalized in the 77th minute for Lions to end the game in a stalemate.

In the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko after going eight games without a win recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against league leaders, FC Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium. Enock Morrison scored from a spot kick as the home side recorded the three points.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Bofoakwa Tano were also held to a 1-1 drawn game against Bechem United. Boa-At Regain gave the Hunters the lead after 29 minutes to shock the home crowd, with the lead lasting only eight minutes.

Bashiru Abu equalized for Bofoakwa Tano with eight minutes to the end of the first half, making it 1-1 after full-time.

Elsewhere, Real Tamale United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex. A strike from Mohammed Mankuyeli meant that the home went into the break with a narrow lead.

After recess, Nsoatreman put up an impressive fight and equalized in the 90th minute through Adu Meider and during added time, Collins Kudjoe won the game for the visitors.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aduana FC. Alex Aso’s lone goal in the 44th minute was enough as the home side picked up the three points.

Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium recorded a 3-0 win over high-flying Nations FC. The home side went ahead in the 9th minute through Mohaison Mahmoud to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, Akwasi Bentil Duah increased the tally in the 65th minute before Nana Kwame Oppong cemented the victory in injury time for the host.

In the final game of the week, Berekum Chelsea will host Medeama SC at the Golden City Park on Monday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The game between Great Olympics and Dreams FC has been postponed due to Dreams’ participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

FULL RESULTS

Legon Cities 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Karela United 1-1 Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko 1-0 FC Samartex

Bofoakwa Tano 1-1 Bechem United

Real Tamale United 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 Aduana FC

Heart of Lions 3-0 Nations FC

Berekum Chelsea v Medeama SC [MONDAY]

Great Olympic v Dreams FC [POSTPONED]