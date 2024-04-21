Dreams FC secured an impressive draw against Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek FC in the CAF Confederation Cup clash on Sunday evening.

The Ghana Premier League representatives faced off against their formidable opponents at the Cairo International Stadium for the first leg.

Full Time in Cairo.



All to do in Kumasi on Sunday. We DREAM on! Let’s do this for GHANA 🇬🇭STILL BELIEVE!☝🏾#ZamalekDreams #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/iIpj0J6qN3 — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) April 21, 2024

Zamalek initiated an early offensive, seeking a commanding start backed by their fervent fans. However, Dreams FC, known as the “Still Believe” lads, maintained composure amid the initial onslaught, even though they had limited possession.

Despite Zamalek’s dominance in ball possession and chances created, they only managed to test Dreams goalkeeper, Solomon Agbesi twice in the first half, both of which he expertly saved.

The Egyptian side escalated their pressure in the second half, amassing 15 attempts but only finding the target four times. In contrast, Dreams mustered just three shots after halftime, with one hitting the mark.

Agbesi’s exceptional goalkeeping, marked by six crucial saves, ensured Dreams FC earned a valuable away draw against the continental giants.

The Ghanaian side, making their debut in the competition, now sets their sights on triumphing over Zamalek when they host the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on April 28.

Notably, Karim Zito’s squad remains undefeated at home since the commencement of the tournament, underscoring their resilience and determination in the continental arena.