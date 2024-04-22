President Akufo-Addo has emphasised Africa’s imperative to address the threat of violent extremism without delay.

In his remarks at the High-Level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday, April 22, he underscored terrorism as a significant challenge across the continent that demands unified action.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that terrorism poses a critical threat to Africa, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to combat it.

He said no single nation can effectively tackle terrorism alone, emphasising the necessity for collective action.

President Akufo-Addo urged leaders to prioritise cooperation and collaboration to effectively confront the menace.

The Ghanaian President emphasised the urgency of the situation, warning against complacency in the face of terrorism.

“As we have convened here to find means to end terrorism in Africa, we recognise the urgent need and concerted efforts to combat this great menace that continues to threaten the peace, security and development of our continent.”

“Terrorism remains one of the most significant challenges facing Africa today and its consequences are felt across the continent, destabilising communities, undermining governance structures and obstructing socio-economic progress,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The presence of leaders from Togo, Nigeria, and other neighbouring countries underscored a shared commitment to working together in the fight against terrorism.

