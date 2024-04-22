A 60-year-old Nigerian man, Malam Danjuma, popularly known as “Black”, his son, Ibrahim, 35, and one Aminu Gaye, also 35, died in a pit toilet while trying to retrieve a cellphone.

The Fire Service Public Relations Officer confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday, April 21.

He said the service received an emergency call at about 11:00 a.m. that four men had been trapped inside a pit toilet.

According to him, Danjuma was trying to retrieve a cell phone that fell into the pit toilet, when he got trapped.

Subsequently, his son entered the pit toilet to save his father and also got trapped.

“Gaye and Alasan also entered to rescue both men and they also got trapped,” he said.

The service said the first three victims were rescued unconscious, while the fourth victim was rescued alive.

He said all the victims were handed over to Superintendent of Police, and they were conveyed to a Special Hospital for medical attention where doctors on duty confirmed the three dead and one still alive.