Ghanaians remain in shock following the sudden passing of renowned Gospel musician, Augustine Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, better known as KODA.

KODA passed away in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Although the exact cause of his death was not disclosed, unverified reports suggest that he succumbed to an illness he had been battling.

The 45-year-old left behind his wife and three children, plunging his loved ones and fans into mourning.

Since the news broke, heartfelt messages of condolence have been pouring in from all corners.

KODA was not just a gospel singer but also a songwriter, music producer, and talented multi-instrumentalist based in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Regarded as a cornerstone of contemporary Ghanaian gospel music, KODA’s impact transcended borders. His numerous awards and timeless songs are a testament to his musical prowess and dedication to spreading the message of faith through his music.

Even in his absence, KODA’s legacy continues to resonate, with his songs standing as enduring testaments to his remarkable talent and unwavering devotion to his craft.

To honour the enduring legacy of KODA and the profound impact he had on the Ghanaian music scene, here are eight of his top songs that deserve a place on your playlist today.

Nkwa Abodoo (Bread of Life)

Hosanna

Nsem Pii

Adooso

Yaa Pae

Awurade Ei

Made a Way

Guide Me Oh

