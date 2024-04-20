Former President John Mahama has raised concerns about safety protocols following the accident involving a new train from Poland while on test run on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 18, 2024 after a collison with a Hyundai truck which was reportedly abandoned on the line.

The driver, Abel Dzidoto has since been arrested and jailed six months by the Juapong Circuit Court.

In a post on X, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer questioned the adequacy of pre-operational checks.

He also sought answers on the procedures preceding the test ride.

To Mr Mahama, he would have asked serious questions if he was the president.

“How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection? How long had the vehicle been on the track before the test run? If I were President, I’ll be asking some serious questions,” The post read.