Commuters in Lapaz are feeling the pinch of a 20% surge in transport fares, a move that flies in the face of a directive from the government and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) advising drivers against fare hikes.

While some drivers justify the hike citing the escalating costs of fuel and spare parts, others consider it to be excessive.

Among the affected is Michael Lokpo, a commuter who recently returned from his mother’s funeral in Aflao in February.

He is now confronted with a GH29 fare increase for his return journey to Aflao from Lapaz. His worry is rooted in the 20% fare increase implemented by transport operators, which contradicts the government and GPRTU’s directive.

David Agboado, the spokesperson for the Concerned Drivers Association, attributes the fare increase to rising operational costs and perceived government inaction.

However, fellow travellers to Aflao, Michael Agyemang and Helen Maamle, deem the 20% fare increment as excessive, despite the operators’ justifications.

At present, major oil marketing companies are selling petrol and diesel for over 14 cedis per litre. This has triggered a 20% fare increase from Lapaz to various destinations including Ashaiman, Tema, Prampram, and Dawhenya.

Consequently, operators argue that they cannot wait for the agreement between the government and the transport associations.

In light of this, commuters are voicing their concerns about the financial burden imposed by these fare increases.