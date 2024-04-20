Ghana football legend, Charles Taylor, claims Erling Haaland will not make Hearts of Oak’s starting lineup due to his style of play.

According to him, the Manchester City forward has very little influence on games if he is not scoring.

In their Champions League quarter final game, the Norwegian international failed to find the back of the net in both legs.

Taylor, who is a former Ghana Premier League winner and a goal king believes Haaland is not good enough and wouldn’t fit in at Hearts of Oak.

“The manager needs to speak to Haaland. His style of play isn’t viable. If he were in Ghana, he wouldn’t even start for Hearts of Oak,” said Taylor in an interview on Angel TV.

“He won’t get into Hearts of Oak’s starting line-up. He’ll be on the bench with his style of play. He flops against the big teams. If you’re a player who can’t play against big teams, then how can you survive at Hearts of Oak?”

Haaland was the top scorer in Europe last season, steering Pep Guardiola’s side to the treble as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has scored 20 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League this season.